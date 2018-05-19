TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A jury in northwest Ohio has acquitted a Toledo police officer on charges he had sex with an underage prostitute.
The Blade reports Michael Moore took the stand during his four-day trial in Lucas County Common Pleas Court and denied having paid a 14-year-old girl in 2016 to have sex with him at a hotel and at an apartment leased by a fellow officer.
He faced two counts of unlawful sexual conduct and two counts of compelling prostitution.
Moore embraced his attorneys and thanked God after the verdicts were read Friday afternoon.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Texas school shooting kills 10, deadliest since Parkland VIEW
- 'Epic takedown': Bill Gates draws laughs at Trump's expense
- Airliner with 110 aboard crashes in Cuba, 3 said to survive VIEW
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- Waterboarded, shot with crossbows: Authorities list torture of 10 children in California home
Yet the acquittal doesn’t necessarily end Moore’s travails. He still faces an internal police investigation that could cost him his job. That investigation was halted in November 2016 when Moore removed himself from the department’s payroll.
___
Information from: The Blade, http://www.toledoblade.com/