ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — A Louisiana teenager has been found guilty of manslaughter in the death of her 27-day-old son.

The Town Talk reports Donasty Anwanique Cohen sat expressionless Thursday as a Rapides Parish jury returned its verdict. The 17-year-old will be sentenced Dec. 4 by state District Judge Mary Lauve Doggett. The conviction carries a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison.

Cohen had been charged with second-degree murder.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Christopher Tape says the cause of death was homicide by blunt force to the head and body. He suffered bleeding on the brain, a lacerated liver and a broken rib. Tape, however, couldn’t say if the injuries occurred at one or over the course of multiple days.

The infant’s father, 17-year-old Kenneth Anderson, faces a Feb. 5 second-degree murder charge trial.

Information from: Alexandria Daily Town Talk, http://www.thetowntalk.com