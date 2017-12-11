SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A jury has found a 41-year-old man guilty of five counts of murder in the 2012 killings of a family found beaten to death with a hammer inside their San Francisco home.

The jury returned the verdict against Binh Thai Luc Monday after six days of deliberations.

Luc allegedly killed the family while robbing them, after losing money at a casino that night. The Vietnamese immigrant was living in the country illegally and had recently been served an eviction notice.

While no eyewitnesses placed Luc at the scene of the crime, the San Francisco Chronicle reported that blood from one of the victims was spattered on his jeans when he was arrested.

Sixty-five-year-old Hua Shun Lei, his wife, Wan Yi Wu, their daughter and son and their daughter-in-law died.