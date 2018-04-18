SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A 38-year-old man has been found guilty in a 2016 child abuse case in which a 4-year-old boy and 3-year-old girl were found in a backyard bound by their ankles and wrists.

The Bexar (bear) County jury deliberated about two hours Wednesday in San Antonio before finding Deandre Dorch guilty of two counts of injury to a child-serious bodily injury. Jurors could sentence him to up to life in prison.

According to testimony, the children were tied so tightly that they could barely move. Six other children between the ages of 10 months and 11 years were found unsupervised inside the home.

Dorch and Porucha Phillips said they were watching the children for friend Cheryl Reed.

Reed awaits trial. Phillips got 50 years in prison after pleading guilty.