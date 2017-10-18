COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho jury continued to hear testimony to determine if a man convicted of killing a Coeur d’Alene police officer should receive the death penalty.

The jury found 29-year-old Jonathan Renfro guilty of first-degree murder on Friday for the May 2015 killing of Police Sgt. Greg Moore. He was also found guilty of robbery, removing a firearm from a police officer and concealment of evidence.

Prosecutors attempted to demonstrate to jurors this week that Renfro is predisposed to murder and likely to kill again. The court heard testimony from a number of jailors who say that Renfro has threatened inmates and deputies.

Defense attorney Keith Roark tells the court that prosecutors are trying to prove that Renfro should be executed, but he believes “the evidence does not support that verdict.”