GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Jury deliberations are underway in the trial of a man accused of gunning down a police officer who responded to a domestic violence call in western Pennsylvania.

The panel on Friday will resume after spending nine hours deliberating on Thursday. The jury asked questions about deadly force and what constitutes an arrest before breaking for the night.

Ray Shetler Jr. is accused of killing 54-year-old Officer Lloyd Reed who responded to Shetler’s New Florence home after the 33-year-old’s girlfriend called 911 in November 2015.

Witnesses testified that Reed ordered Shetler to drop a rifle and the officer opened fire when Shetler did not comply. Shetler returned fire, striking Reed outside the officer’s bulletproof vest.

Shetler testified he did not know Reed was a police officer and acted in self-defense.