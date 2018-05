TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Jury deliberations may begin soon in the trial of the younger of two Oklahoma brothers accused of fatally stabbing their parents and three siblings.

Attorneys wrapped up closing arguments Wednesday in the trial of 19-year-old Michael Bever, who’s charged with five first-degree murder counts and one of assault and battery with intent to kill for his role in the July 2015 stabbings.

Bever was 16 when authorities say he and Robert Bever, who was 18, killed their parents, two younger brothers and 5-year-old sister. Although a juvenile at the time of the crime, Michael Bever is being prosecuted as an adult.

Robert Bever, now 21, pleaded guilty in 2016 and was sentenced to life in prison without parole. He told jurors that he wanted to take responsibility for the deaths.

This story has been corrected to reflect that deliberations could begin soon, not that they have begun.