Share story

By
The Associated Press

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A jury is deliberating in the murder trial for a man who opened fire on a Maryland police station in a videotaped attack before an officer mistakenly shot and killed an undercover narcotics detective.

Michael Ford is charged with second-degree murder in the March 2016 shooting death of Prince George’s County police detective Jacai Colson.

Jurors began deliberating Friday, a day after hearing attorneys’ closing arguments.

A prosecutor said even though Ford didn’t fire the fatal shot, he created a “combat zone” outside the station and caused Colson’s death.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Ford testified that he wanted police to kill him and didn’t intend for anyone else to be harmed.

Ford’s two younger brothers filmed cellphone videos of the shooting from a car. Both pleaded guilty to related charges and await sentencing hearings.

The Associated Press