UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A jury is deliberating in the murder trial for a man who opened fire on a Maryland police station in a videotaped attack before an officer mistakenly shot and killed an undercover narcotics detective.
Michael Ford is charged with second-degree murder in the March 2016 shooting death of Prince George’s County police detective Jacai Colson.
Jurors began deliberating Friday, a day after hearing attorneys’ closing arguments.
A prosecutor said even though Ford didn’t fire the fatal shot, he created a “combat zone” outside the station and caused Colson’s death.
Ford testified that he wanted police to kill him and didn’t intend for anyone else to be harmed.
Ford’s two younger brothers filmed cellphone videos of the shooting from a car. Both pleaded guilty to related charges and await sentencing hearings.