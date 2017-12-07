BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A Maine jury is continuing to deliberate in the case of a man charged in a shooting that left one dead and another wounded in Bangor.

The jury for the murder trial of 29-year-old Robert Hansley, of New York, was resuming deliberations Thursday. The Bangor Daily News reports the jury asked to be excused after deliberations Wednesday night.

A judge convicted another man, Thomas Ferguson, of elevated aggravated assault after finding that he was the accomplice to the killings.

Police say 38-year-old Robert Kennedy was killed and another man was wounded on Nov. 27, 2015. Law enforcement officials say the shots were fired to settle a drug debt.

Hansley’s attorney argues he’s not guilty of murder. Ferguson waived his right to a jury trial.

___

Information from: Bangor Daily News, http://www.bangordailynews.com