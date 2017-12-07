BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A Maine jury is continuing to deliberate in the case of a man charged in a shooting that left one dead and another wounded in Bangor.
The jury for the murder trial of 29-year-old Robert Hansley, of New York, was resuming deliberations Thursday. The Bangor Daily News reports the jury asked to be excused after deliberations Wednesday night.
A judge convicted another man, Thomas Ferguson, of elevated aggravated assault after finding that he was the accomplice to the killings.
Police say 38-year-old Robert Kennedy was killed and another man was wounded on Nov. 27, 2015. Law enforcement officials say the shots were fired to settle a drug debt.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks broadcaster and former Husky star Warren Moon sued for sexual harassment
- Neil deGrasse Tyson responds, says Seahawks' lateral was just the 'Galilean transformation'
- Saying goodbye to Seattle’s beloved 13 Coins
- If sexual harassment and misconduct allegations are true, Warren Moon is finished | Matt Calkins
- Say what? Washington Huskies pull off wild 74-65 upset win over No. 2 Kansas
Hansley’s attorney argues he’s not guilty of murder. Ferguson waived his right to a jury trial.
___
Information from: Bangor Daily News, http://www.bangordailynews.com