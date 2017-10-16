SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A judge has declared a mistrial in the case of a larger-than-life Utah businessman accused of running a $100 million Ponzi scheme.

The declaration came after a federal jury deadlocked Monday following seven days of deliberating charges including money laundering and securities fraud against Rick Koerber.

The self-proclaimed “Latter-day Capitalist” once offered $2,000 real estate-investing seminars and hosted a radio show extolling principles like liberty and self-government.

Prosecutors said he spent lavishly on a mansion and luxury cars even though his businesses were never profitable.

But defense attorney Marcus Mumford said he was making legitimate investments and prosecutors cherry-picked evidence.

Charges against Koerber were thrown out once before, but prosecutors appealed and filed again.