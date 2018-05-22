PROVO, Utah (AP) — A Utah jury has convicted an American Fork man who authorities say sexually abused a 4-year-old girl he encountered at random.

The Deseret News reports 33-year-old Royce Schaefer was found guilty last week of sodomy of a child and aggravated sexual abuse of a child following the four day trial in the 4th District Court.

Prosecutors say Schaefer approached the child who was sitting outside an apartment complex in American Fork in June 2016. Prosecutors say he assaulted the girl then fled. He later left the state.

Schaefer was charged in October 2016 and booked into the Utah County jail in December 2016.

Schaefer is scheduled to be sentenced in July.

