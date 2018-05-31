ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — One of four young men charged with murder in the 2016 death of their high school classmate has been convicted on multiple counts.
Anchorage television station KTUU reports 18-year-old Erick Almandinger was convicted by a Palmer jury Thursday of first-degree murder, kidnapping and other counts in the death of David Grunwald.
Grunwald was reported missing on Nov. 13, 2016. His Ford Bronco was found burned the next day. Authorities found Grunwald’s body Dec. 2, 2016, near Palmer.
Prosecutors said Almandinger, who was 16 when Grunwald died, played a critical role in Grunwald’s murder though he may not have fired shots that killed him.
Grunwald was pistol-whipped in a trailer belonging to Almandinger’s father, driven to another location and shot.
Prosecutors said Almandinger knew the seriousness of his actions.
