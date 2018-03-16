PHOENIX (AP) — A Syrian man accused of making circuit boards for roadside bombs used against American soldiers during the Iraq War was convicted in Phoenix on federal conspiracy charges.

Jurors deliberated over four days before delivering the verdict Friday against Ahmed Alahmedalabdaloklah (AL-ah-med-AL-ab-dahl-OK’-lah).

The 40-year-old is accused of making circuit boards used to remotely detonate improvised explosive devices for the 1920 Revolution Brigades.

The trial was held in Phoenix because authorities say Alahmedalabdaloklah got components for a wireless initiation system used in IEDs from a company headquartered in Arizona.

While the jury convicted Alahmedalabdaloklah on three conspiracy charges, he was acquitted on charges of providing support to terrorists and conspiring to commit extraterritorial murder of a U.S. national.

His sentencing is set for June 5.

