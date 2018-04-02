BOSTON (AP) — A jury has convicted a police officer of a racially-motivated assault of a man working as an Uber driver.
Forty-three-year-old Michael C. Doherty is convicted on multiple charges including assault and battery after yelling a racial epithet to the driver.
Doherty was an off-duty Boston police officer when he took an Uber ride to South Boston. He told the 28-year-old driver that they were in the wrong location before striking and chasing the victim around the car. He then stole the vehicle and drove off until a second Uber driver and the victim chased him down. He used racial and ethnic slurs again during a second physical confrontation. Doherty fled the scene before police arrived and later surrendered to the Boston Police.
Doherty has been suspended without pay since his indictment in April, 2015.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- SUV carrying family might have been intentionally driven off California cliff, reports say
- A child abductee's journey back
- Unlikely foes block homeless camp in Southern California
- 'No more DACA deal,' Trump says as he threatens to 'stop' NAFTA if Mexico doesn't better secure border
- The Kushner family saw the White House as an opportunity, but it’s mainly meant trouble
Suffolk County District Attorney Daniel Conley called Doherty’s action a slap in the face to “countless police officers.” He will be sentenced in April.