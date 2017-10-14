CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A jury has convicted a New York man in connection to a 2016 bank robbery in eastern Iowa.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the northern district of Iowa says 27-year-old Daniel Louis Jackson, of Younkers, New York, was convicted on charges that included armed bank robbery. He was found guilty after a three-day trial in federal court in Cedar Rapids.

A date for sentencing is pending, but Jackson faces a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years in prison.

Officials say Jackson and another man, Jason Centeno, took about $8,000 from a Citizens State Bank in Hopkinton on Oct. 21, 2016. Centeno pleaded guilty in September to several charges related to the robbery. His sentencing is pending but he also faces a mandatory minimum seven-year prison sentence.