GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A Great Falls mechanic accused of killing his wife in 2016 while trying to stop her from fighting him has been found guilty by a jury of negligent homicide.

The Great Falls Tribune reports that Roy Edward Scott was convicted on Monday at the end of a six-day trial.

The jury deliberated for almost three hours over the two possible charges, negligent or deliberate homicide.

Scott told Great Falls police in March 2016 that he had “bear hugged” Stephanie Wells in attempt to stop her from attacking him at the end of a night of drinking. Medical examiners, however, testified Wells died from compression to one side of her neck.

Scott’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 19. Negligent homicide in Montana carries a possible sentence of 20 years in prison.

