ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A man who fired shots at pursuing police officers and killed an Alaska State Trooper police dog has been convicted of attempted murder and felony assault.
Anchorage television station KTVA reports 27-year-old Almando Abarca in September 2016 shot and killed the trooper dog and fired at a state trooper and a Palmer Police Department officer.
A Palmer jury convicted him Wednesday. Abarca will be sentenced May 29.
The shooting followed an attempted traffic stop by the Palmer officer of a car with four people inside and Abarca at the wheel.
After a pursuit, the driver stopped and fled into woods. Officers followed and a trooper handler unleashed the dog, Helo.
The dog was hit by multiple shots.
Officers fired back and hit Abarca in the shoulder.