HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut jury took less than two hours to convict a man of felony murder.

The Hartford Courant reports a jury took less than 90 minutes Tuesday to convict 29-year-old Philip Williams for charges connected to the July 2015 killing of Everett Scott.

He faces a minimum of 25 years in prison. A second person is awaiting trial for the same killing.

Williams is also charged with attempted first-degree robbery, and will be sentenced in July.

Prosecutors say it is not clear who fired the shot that killed Scott, but that Williams and the other man tried to rob Scott of cocaine. An attorney for Williams could not be identified.

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com