PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — A jury took less than 30 minutes to convict a West Virginia man who told police he sexually abused a 3-year-old girl by accident.
Mercer County prosecutor George Sitler tells news outlets that 26-year-old Henry Vincent Bennett was found guilty Thursday of first-degree sexual assault and other charges.
Prosecutors say Bennett told detectives that he twice mistook the toddler for his wife after she climbed into his bed.
Bennett’s lawyers said his admission to Bluefield police in February was coerced.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- As probe closes in, Trump distances himself from Cohen
- Some link depression, failed LASIK
- 'Nobody should work here — ever': Teen uses intercom to quit Walmart
- Delta says no more support kittens, puppies on flights
- Amazon executives grilled, jeered at New York City Council hearing
The prosecutor says Bennett faces 80 to 270 years in prison at his sentencing in March.
His wife, April Bennett, pleaded guilty to child neglect, provided testimony and will be sentenced this month.