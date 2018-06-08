ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A jury has convicted a former CIA officer on charges he spied for China by providing top secret information in exchange for $25,000.

Federal prosecutors said in a statement Friday that Kevin Mallory’s act of espionage was no isolated incident as China actively tries to steal U.S. secrets.

Mallory was convicted following a trial at the federal courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia.

Charges were filed against the 61-year-old Mallory after he was discovered with more than $16,000 in undeclared cash on a return flight from Shanghai. Prosecutors said Mallory was desperate for cash and transmitted classified information to a Chinese handler.

Defense lawyers said Mallory provided no information of consequence. They said he pursued legitimate work as a consultant and reported his suspicions that the Chinese were trying to solicit secrets.