PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado man accused of throwing gas on another man and setting him on fire, causing severe burns, has been found guilty.
The Pueblo Chieftain reports 35-year-old Michael Scavarda, of Canon City, was convicted Friday of assault, arson and menacing but was acquitted of the most serious charge of attempted murder. He is set to be sentenced July 17.
Investigators say Scavarda told them he was mad at 41-year-old Jason Crowder for telling his girlfriend that he was cheating on her.
Scavarda was accused of waking Crowder as he slept in a pickup truck March 19, 2017, throwing a cup of gasoline on him and setting him on fire. Crowder reportedly suffered burns on 40 percent of his body.
___
Information from: The Pueblo Chieftain, http://www.chieftain.com