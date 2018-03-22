ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A jury has convicted an Albuquerque man in the beating case connected to the killing and mutilation of a 41-year-old man last year.

Mitchell Overhand on Wednesday was found guilty on charges of false imprisonment and conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence. He was acquitted of other charges.

Authorities had implicated Overhand, Chase Smotherman and Mariah Ferry in attacking Matthew Tressler.

Tressler had told authorities that the trio had abducted him, and he was shown photos of the dead body of his friend John Soyka.

Smotherman and Ferry have been charged with murder for Soyka’s death. They have pleaded not guilty.

Overhand as a teenager was convicted in the 1980s of killing his parents and burying their bodies in the backyard. He was released from prison in 2010.