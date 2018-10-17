SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A grand jury has found a 26-year-old Keizer man was justified in shooting and killing his friend and neighbor in September.

KATU-TV reports the Marion County grand jury made the finding Tuesday in the death of 27-year-old Bryan O’Connor.

Authorities say Alex Hackney shot and killed O’Connor Sept. 4 after the two fought and O’Connor broke into Hackney’s house.

According to the Marion County District Attorney’s Office, Hackney and O’Connor went to several bars with friends Sept. 3. Afterward, everyone went to O’Connor’s home.

The district attorney’s office says Hackney and O’Connor argued there and then O’Connor punched Hackney repeatedly in the head before Hackney escaped and ran to his home.

The district attorney’s office says Hackney then fired one shot at O’Connor after O’Connor kicked in his door.

Information from: KATU-TV, http://www.katu.com/