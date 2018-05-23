LAS VEGAS (AP) — A jury in Las Vegas has awarded $540,000 to three former students of a Clark County high school who were pistol whipped by intruders at a school breakfast five years ago.

The jury ruling Tuesday night found that the Clark County School District and officials at Canyon Springs High School did not do enough to prevent the attacks.

The Las Vegas Sun reports the students were at the school in August 2013 for an early breakfast for incoming senior students.

Three 18-year-olds who were not students entered the event, started a fight and robbed at least one of the victims.

The students said in their lawsuit that school was not properly staffed, security cameras were not working and IDs were not checked at the entrance.

Phone and email messages seeking comment from the district were not immediately returned Wednesday.

___

Information from: Las Vegas Sun, http://www.lasvegassun.com