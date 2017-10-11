DENVER (AP) — Attorneys for a veteran who sued Colorado police officers say a jury has agreed they used excessive force when arresting the man in 2015.
A statement issued by Robert Mark Smith’s attorneys says a federal jury awarded him about $760,000 Wednesday in the suit against the town of Kremmling, its police chief and two other officers.
The original lawsuit says Smith had become a frequent critic of local police and didn’t want to allow officers into his home without a warrant in March of 2013.
The suit says three officers came inside, used a Taser on Smith and “kicked, stomped and/or punched” him when he was lying on his stomach.
Attorneys representing the town, Police Chief Scott Spade, Sgt. Todd Wilson and Officer Robert Dillon didn’t immediately return messages.