MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee jury has awarded $7,500 for each body at issue in a class-action lawsuit against several funeral homes and a now-closed cemetery where hundreds of bodies were mishandled.
The Commercial Appeal reports the jury’s decision was rendered Tuesday, a day after the panel found Galilee Memorial Gardens cemetery near Memphis to be mostly responsible for failing to meet obligations.
Investigations have revealed that the cemetery misplaced hundreds of bodies and crushed caskets to fit them into single plots for years.
The jury found the cemetery 99 percent responsible and the funeral homes 1 percent to blame but found the funeral homes didn’t recklessly or negligently mishandle remains.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump leads aggressive, all-out GOP drive to save Kavanaugh WATCH
- Kavanaugh’s yearbook page is ‘horrible, hurtful’ to a woman it named
- Coddling parents of Chinese college students stay close by in ‘tents of love’
- Rosenstein still has his job _ at least till Trump showdown
- 'How'd you find me?': Kavanaugh friend Mark Judge has been holed up in a beach house amid media firestorm
The jury found the funeral homes didn’t have a responsibility to make sure the cemetery properly buried the dead.
Nearly 1,200 plaintiffs had filed a class-action lawsuit involving burials at Galilee.