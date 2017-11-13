LOS ANGELES (AP) — A jury has awarded $5.5 million to the family of a man who died after Los Angeles police repeatedly shot him with a stun gun.
KPCC reports Monday that jurors found officers used excessive and unreasonable force while trying to restrain Michael Frederick Mears on Christmas Day 2014.
Dale Galipo, an attorney for Mears’ parents, said four LAPD officers and a sergeant responded to the incident and used batons, fists and pepper spray to try to restrain him. He says an officer used a stun gun on Mears six separate times in three minutes.
A coroner’s report said Mears died as a result of an enlarged heart and other conditions, including cocaine intoxication and police restraint.
A spokesman for the city attorney’s office didn’t immediately respond to a comment request.