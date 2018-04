OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A jury has acquitted a man accused in the shootind death of a friend in Omaha.

Jurors said Tuesday that 32-year-old Antoine Johnson was not guilty of second-degree murder. Police say he shot to death 29-year-old Trent Stutheit on Easter Sunday last year.

His attorneys argued that Johnson shot Stutheit in self-defense when they argued after hours of drinking, drug use and horseplay.