LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — A Lake Havasu City woman has been released from jail after she was acquitted of murder and manslaughter charges in the shooting death of her common-law husband.

Today’s News-Herald reports a jury found 63-year-old Cheryl Molitor not guilty Friday on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and manslaughter in the 2016 death of Kenneth Nissen.

The jury deadlocked on charges of negligent homicide. Mohave County prosecutors are deciding whether to bring the case back to trial.

Police claimed that Molitor had shot the former restaurant owner as he slept.

Molitor’s attorney Michael Wozniak says the evidence showed that his client did not fire the gun that killed Nissen. He says they “wish the evidence could have definitively indicated what actually happened.”

