LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — A Lake Havasu City woman has been released from jail after she was acquitted of murder and manslaughter charges in the shooting death of her common-law husband.
Today’s News-Herald reports a jury found 63-year-old Cheryl Molitor not guilty Friday on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and manslaughter in the 2016 death of Kenneth Nissen.
The jury deadlocked on charges of negligent homicide. Mohave County prosecutors are deciding whether to bring the case back to trial.
Police claimed that Molitor had shot the former restaurant owner as he slept.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- Unprecedented U.S.-British project launches to study the world's most dangerous glacier
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
- Mueller has dozens of inquiries for Trump in broad quest on Russia ties and obstruction
Molitor’s attorney Michael Wozniak says the evidence showed that his client did not fire the gun that killed Nissen. He says they “wish the evidence could have definitively indicated what actually happened.”
___
Information from: Today’s News-Herald, http://www.havasunews.com