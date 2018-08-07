PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — After nine days of testimony, the government has rested its case against indicted FBI agent W. Joseph Astarita.

The Oregonian/Oregonian reports the defense began its case Tuesday, with Astarita’s lawyers expecting to call no more than five witnesses. It’s unknown if Astarita will testify.

Astarita is charged with making false statements and obstruction of justice after telling investigators he did not fire two shots that missed Robert “LaVoy” Finicum, an Arizona rancher who served as spokesman for the Ammon Bundy-led group that seized an Oregon wildlife refuge in 2016.

The errant shots came as Finicum left his pickup while authorities tried to arrest him. Oregon State Police fatally shot Finicum seconds later.

Jurors on Monday inspected a bullet hole in the roof of Finicum’s truck, and heard an expert explain the trajectory of the shot. The demonstration took place at the loading dock of the federal courthouse.

