WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Prosecutors and defense attorneys will make their closing arguments this week to jurors deciding the fate of three men accused of plotting to bomb an apartment complex housing Somali immigrants.

The jury in the trial Patrick Stein, Gavin Wright and Curtis Allen returns to the courtroom on Tuesday to get their final instructions and to hear arguments before getting the case for deliberation. The men are charged with conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction and conspiracy against civil rights. Wright also faces a charge of lying to the FBI.

The government’s case featured months of profanity-laced recordings. Prosecutors say the men formed a splinter group of the militia, Kansas Security Force.

Defense attorneys have said the FBI set up the men and the talk about violence wasn’t serious.