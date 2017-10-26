CHICAGO (AP) — Jurors in a lawsuit against the city of Chicago have concluded that a police officer shot his friend in the head after a night of heavy drinking in 2010 and awarded the victim $44.7 million.

The decision Thursday followed a federal civil trial during which lawyers for 37-year-old Michael LaPorta sought to show the department enabled Officer Patrick Kelly to keep his job despite previous allegations.

Jurors rejected Kelly’s claim that LaPorta grabbed Kelly’s service weapon and shot himself in a suicide attempt.

The 36-year-old Kelly remained on the force but was assigned to administrative duties after the Chicago Tribune reported that he faced at least 27 investigations into his conduct. He’d been disciplined once.

LaPorta’s family requested a $90 million award, including by citing a lifetime of medical costs.