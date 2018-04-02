TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — New court documents show Tucson jurors in the second-degree murder trial of a Border Patrol agent have visited the international boundary after dark to see what he did the night a teenager died in a cross-border shooting.

The Thursday visit was requested by Lonnie Ray Swartz, who’s on leave from the agency.

The documents did not include details of the visit lasting 4 hours and 44 minutes.

Jurors did not reconvene until Monday.

Defense attorneys had argued jurors for the trial in U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona would be unfamiliar with the steep hill and fence where the shooting occurred.

Swartz is accused of firing through the fence into Mexico, hitting 16-year-old Jose Antonio Elena Rodriguez about 10 times.

The agent says he responded to rock-throwers in self-defense.