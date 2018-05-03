KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jurors in the murder trial of former Division III college football player William Riley Gaul heard a recording Thursday in which he was arrested while preparing to throw a gun in the Tennessee River after his ex-girlfriend’s death.

The video shows Gaul talking to friends about his plans to dispose of the gun. Prosecutors say Gaul stole his grandfather’s gun and used it to fire the shots that killed 16-year-old Emma Walker of Knoxville, Tennessee.

“If it’s in the Tennessee River, they never will find it,” Gaul says in the recording.

Gaul was a wide receiver at Tennessee’s Maryville College who had just finished his freshman season when Walker died on Nov. 21, 2016. He was dismissed from Maryville’s team after his arrest.

In portions of the recording that could be heard but were too dark to be seen, Gaul is arrested with a gun in his car after he and a couple of his friends had made a few stops.

Walker died in her sleep when a shot fired from outside her house hit the high school cheerleader in the back of her head and behind her left ear. Walker and Gaul had been dating off and on for about two years in a tumultuous relationship that had recently ended.

Defense lawyer Wesley Stone says Gaul never intended to kill Walker when he fired shots into her bedroom wall.

One of the friends in the recording that jurors saw Thursday is Alex McCarty. He said he notified law enforcement officials that Gaul had a gun and was attempting to get rid of it. That enabled police to record Gaul’s conversation and actions the night of his arrest as he spoke to McCarty and another friend named Noah Walton about how to dispose of the gun.

“I’m trusting you guys with my life because this is 70 years in jail if I get convicted of something I didn’t do,” Gaul said in the recording.

Gaul also says in the recording that he would never hurt Walker and that “I would hurt myself before I hurt her.”

The portion of the recording jurors heard lasted over an hour.

McCarty testified that Gaul had told him before the shooting that he had stolen his grandfather’s gun because he was scared about people coming after him. A night earlier, Gaul had told Walker he’d been kidnapped when she found him lying in a ditch. Prosecutors have said Gaul concocted the kidnapping story as a hoax.

Isaac Ewers, who once considered himself Gaul’s best friend, testified Thursday that he spoke to the defendant after Walker’s death. Ewers said Gaul approached him about getting rid of the gun.

“I was infuriated,” Ewers said. “I couldn’t believe that he believed that he could get rid of the weapon as a means of proving innocence instead of just coming to the court system or coming to authorities.”

Stone noted Ewers found out Gaul had a gun a before the shooting and asked Ewers why he didn’t contact law enforcement at the time. Ewers said wanted to keep his friend out of trouble.