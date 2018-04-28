LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jurors have convicted two men of charges stemming from the 2015 shooting of a Las Vegas police officer during an attempted burglary.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that 22-year-old Clemon Hudson and 27-year-old Steven Turner were convicted Friday of attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, attempted burglary in possession of a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit burglary.
Two officers had responded to a call about armed men in the backyard of a home. One officer was shot and wounded in the upper right leg and the other officer shot and wounded Turner.
Prosecutors said the officers bravely put themselves between “assailants and two people who were about to be robbed.”
Hudson and Turner face sentencing in June.