DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A jury is weighing the case against one of three men charged in an eastern Iowa homicide.

Eric Campbell Jr. is charged with murder and robbery in the slaying of Collin Brown on April 2, 2016, in the Dubuque County community of Key West.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that the state’s case was given to the jury after final arguments Monday in Black Hawk County District Court in Waterloo. The trial was moved to Black Hawk County District Court because of pretrial publicity in the Dubuque area.

A mistrial was declared Dec. 7 in Campbell’s first trial when a witness who didn’t know Campbell at the time of the crime and previously couldn’t identify him mentioned his name during testimony.

Two other men already have been imprisoned.

