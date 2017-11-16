TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man accused of killing a 2-year-old Topeka boy more than 11 years ago is free after a jury acquitted him in the case.

The Shawnee County District Court jury on Thursday found 33-year-old Johnathan Davion Mango not guilty of second-degree murder in March 2006 death of Eli Clemens.

An affidavit said the boy died at a Topeka apartment from blunt force trauma to the head and abdomen.

Mango was the former fiancé of Fawn Clemens Mack, the child’s mother. He testified during the trial that he was not responsible for the child’s death.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports witnesses said the youngster had fallen off a slide in a park the day before he died, perhaps injuring his head.

Mango was arrested last year in Florissant, Missouri.

