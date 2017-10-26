TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The head of a jury that convicted a white former Oklahoma police officer in the fatal shooting of his daughter’s black boyfriend says jurors chose a lesser verdict of manslaughter over first-degree murder because the officer’s self-defense claim raised enough doubt.

Jurors convicted ex-Tulsa officer Shannon Kepler on Oct. 18 in his fourth trial for the off-duty killing of 19-year-old Jeremey Lake in 2014.

Forewoman Sarah Arroyo told The Associated Press this week that it didn’t take long to decide Kepler was guilty.

She said most of the panel’s roughly six hours of deliberations centered on whether prosecutors had presented enough evidence to warrant a first-degree murder conviction.

Arroyo says many jurors were uncomfortable sentencing Kepler to prison for life with the doubt over his self-defense claim.