FLORESVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury viewed a video of a San Antonio lawyer having rough sex with a client so graphic, a female juror fainted.

Mark Benavides is on trial in Floresville, Texas, on counts of sexual assault and compelling prostitution alleging he coerced some clients into sex with him. The trial was moved from nearby San Antonio after defense attorneys argued pretrial publicity had prejudiced potential jurors.

A 29-year-old woman who was the first prosecution witness Tuesday held her head in her hands as jurors viewed a video of her brutal sexual encounter with Benavides, in which he could be heard making sexually explicit demands.

After the viewing, the judge called a recess to allow jurors to recover. As the jury was leaving, a female jury fainted at the door.