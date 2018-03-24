JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Juneau school officials are considering adopting national science education standards that include teaching middle and high school students about climate change.

Alaska’s Energy Desk reports the Juneau School District is borrowing some core ideas from the Next Generation Science Standards, which include providing students with an understanding of the relationship between human activity and the Earth.

District Director of Teaching and Learning Ted Wilson says how the subject is taught in classrooms is up to the teachers. He says it should be taught as one stream of thought and students can form their own opinions on the matter.

Climate change is included in the state’s science education standards. The Alaska Department of Education says it’s largely up to the school districts to decide how the topic is taught.

