Share story

By
The Associated Press

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The state medical examiner will attempt to determine the cause of death of a Juneau man found in Gastineau Channel.

Juneau police say the body of 53-year-old Ricardo Willard was recovered Sunday afternoon.

Police shortly after 1 p.m. took a call of a body floating about 50 feet (15 meters) off shore near the Coast Guard station in downtown Juneau.

Officers who recovered the body saw no signs of trauma.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Police say they don’t know how Willard entered the water.

The Associated Press