JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The state medical examiner will attempt to determine the cause of death of a Juneau man found in Gastineau Channel.
Juneau police say the body of 53-year-old Ricardo Willard was recovered Sunday afternoon.
Police shortly after 1 p.m. took a call of a body floating about 50 feet (15 meters) off shore near the Coast Guard station in downtown Juneau.
Officers who recovered the body saw no signs of trauma.
Police say they don’t know how Willard entered the water.