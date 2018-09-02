JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Juneau officials say the city is planning to replace its fleet of diesel buses with electric buses over the next decade.

KTOO Public Media in Juneau reports the city and borough is planning to help fund the purchase of the electric bus and charging equipment through a recently awarded $1.5 million federal grant.

An electric bus the city is buying from Proterra is expected to be put into service by late next year. Another electric bus is expected to be into use in 2022.

Capital Transit Superintendent Ed Foster says electric buses cost about twice as much as diesel buses, but the cost will be offset with the grant funding.

