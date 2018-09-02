JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Juneau officials say the city is planning to replace its fleet of diesel buses with electric buses over the next decade.
KTOO Public Media in Juneau reports the city and borough is planning to help fund the purchase of the electric bus and charging equipment through a recently awarded $1.5 million federal grant.
An electric bus the city is buying from Proterra is expected to be put into service by late next year. Another electric bus is expected to be into use in 2022.
Capital Transit Superintendent Ed Foster says electric buses cost about twice as much as diesel buses, but the cost will be offset with the grant funding.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Embassy illnesses in Cuba point to mysterious world of microwave weapons
- McCain tributes echo with criticism of Trump
- As Washington mourns McCain, Trump tends to grievances on Twitter
- Thousands of Vietnamese, including offspring of U.S. troops, could be deported under tough Trump policy
- AP sources: Lawyer was told Russia had 'Trump over a barrel'
___
Information from: KTOO-FM, http://www.ktoo.org