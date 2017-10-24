JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Juneau officials hope to open a downtown warming shelter for the homeless by mid-November.
The Juneau Empire reports that the City and Borough of Juneau is pushing forward with a plan to turn the former state public safety building into a warming shelter.
A key Assembly committee met Monday and agreed, in principle, to commit $75,000 to the shelter.
City Manager Rorie Watt said his office is in talks with the Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority to rent a portion of the building.
The warming center would be designed to accommodate about 25 people.
The city estimates it would be open as-needed between mid-November and mid-April.
The Juneau Assembly must formally authorize the warming shelter next month for it to open by Nov. 15.
Information from: Juneau (Alaska) Empire, http://www.juneauempire.com