ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A 74-year-old Juneau pedestrian and his dog were killed as they crossed a busy street toward a downtown harbor.
Michael Mason Sheehan was struck shortly before 4:30 p.m. Saturday by a small SUV as he crossed Egan Drive toward Harris Harbor.
The dog died immediately. Sheehan was rushed to Bartlett Regional Hospital, where he died.
Police say the 63-year-old driver was heading downtown and showed no signs of impairment.
Police made two arrests. A 64-year-old man tried to drive through a police barricade and was charged with driving under the influence.
A 58-year-old pedestrian became incensed when told to walk around the crash scene by an Alaska State Trooper. Police say he pulled a knife on the officer and was held on an assault charge.