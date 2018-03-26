JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Juneau firefighters and police officers will be training how to rescue and treat victims during an active shooter situation, with firefighters focusing on entering the scene earlier.
KTOO Public Media of Juneau reports that the training will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Joe Mishler, emergency medical services training officer in Juneau, said they had similar training about three years ago. But he said the firefighters’ new training will have to do with entering the scene earlier.
Mishler said the firefighters will train to go into the scene with law enforcement, rather than staging for a long period of time.
Mishler said the training will be conducted by representatives from Alaska State Troopers. He said a total of 36 career and volunteer firefighters have signed up.
