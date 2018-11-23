JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A Juneau grand jury has indicted a driver who flipped his SUV on a busy downtown street.
The Juneau Empire reports 28-year-old Collin Thomas was indicted on a felony assault count for the crash in January that injured a passenger. He’s also charged with driving under the influence.
Juneau police on Jan. 18 responded to a sport utility vehicle that struck a decorative Seward Street concrete planter and flipped on its side.
Thomas and a passenger were taken to Bartlett Regional Hospital for treatment.
Police Lt. Krag Campbell says no charges were filed at the time as investigators awaited toxicology results.
Charging documents say Thomas’ blood-alcohol content tested at 0.345 percent, more than four times the legal limit. Online court documents do not list Thomas’ attorney.
Information from: Juneau (Alaska) Empire, http://www.juneauempire.com