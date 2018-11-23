Share story

By
The Associated Press

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A Juneau grand jury has indicted a driver who flipped his SUV on a busy downtown street.

The Juneau Empire reports 28-year-old Collin Thomas was indicted on a felony assault count for the crash in January that injured a passenger. He’s also charged with driving under the influence.

Juneau police on Jan. 18 responded to a sport utility vehicle that struck a decorative Seward Street concrete planter and flipped on its side.

Thomas and a passenger were taken to Bartlett Regional Hospital for treatment.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Cyber Sale! Save 90% on digital access.

Police Lt. Krag Campbell says no charges were filed at the time as investigators awaited toxicology results.

Charging documents say Thomas’ blood-alcohol content tested at 0.345 percent, more than four times the legal limit. Online court documents do not list Thomas’ attorney.

___

Information from: Juneau (Alaska) Empire, http://www.juneauempire.com

The Associated Press