JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Clients of Bridge Pet Services in Juneau say they’ve been having problems contacting the company about their cremated pets.

KTOO Public Media of Juneau reports that in response, the company’s owner has acknowledged that he’s fallen behind on getting ashes back to clients.

One customer, after not hearing from the company for weeks, drove by the shop and saw a vehicle full of animal body bags. The customer posted a video to a Facebook group showing that some of the bags were weeks old.

Mike Dziuba, who founded the company in 2017, said the bags sometimes sit in his truck until he can return to the shop. He works a full-time job during the day.

Dziuba said he has time off coming up and plans to devote it to making things right with his clients.

