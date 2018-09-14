ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A 26-year-old Juneau man suspected of firing shots as he pedaled away on a stolen bicycle has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and felony assault.

John E. Gregory is being held without bail.

Juneau police shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday took calls of shots fired. One caller was from a man who had been inside a van when someone removed a bicycle attached to the roof.

The van owner confronted the suspect, who took off on the bike. Police say the van owner followed in a pickup truck and the suspect fired shots at him.

Three bullets struck a truck door.

Police at 4:30 a.m. contacted Gregory riding a bicycle north near Twin Lakes. Police say Gregory was carrying a 9mm pistol.

Online court records don’t list Gregory’s attorney.