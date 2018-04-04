FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — A former Arkansas state senator is set for sentencing in June after he pleaded guilty to wire fraud, bank fraud and money laundering charges.

Federal court records show that former Sen. Jake Files is set for sentencing on June 18 in Fort Smith. The Republican resigned this year after he admitted taking thousands of dollars in state funds intended for the construction of a sports complex.

Files’ plea deal with prosecutors does not guarantee a specific sentence. Bank fraud is punishable by a maximum of 30 years in prison, while wire fraud has a maximum term of 20 years and money laundering has a maximum sentence of 10 years.

Files had served in the state Senate since 2011 and chaired the Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee.